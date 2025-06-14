Sri Lanka President Dissanayake meets German Minister to boost economic ties

Posted by Editor on June 14, 2025 - 9:24 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently on an official visit to Germany, met with the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Reem Alabali-Radovan, in Berlin on Friday (June 13).

The meeting took place at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel and focused on strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Both sides discussed common economic challenges in the face of changing global trends and explored ways to expand cooperation.

President Dissanayake praised the strong relationship between Sri Lanka and Germany and expressed deep appreciation for Germany’s longstanding support, especially in vocational training and healthcare. He specifically mentioned Germany’s contributions to institutions like the Ceylon German Technical Training Institute (CGTTI).

The President also emphasized the need to turn such assistance into more structured, mutually beneficial partnerships moving forward.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany Varuni Muthukumarana, Director General for Europe and North America Sugeeshwara Gunaratna, and other officials were also present at the meeting.