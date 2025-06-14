Iran and Israel exchange heavy strikes amid rising tensions

Iran and Israel launched major missile and air attacks against each other early Saturday, marking a dangerous escalation in their long-running conflict.

The confrontation began after Israel carried out its largest-ever air offensive targeting Iran. According to Israeli sources, the strikes aimed to stop Iran from advancing its suspected nuclear weapons program.

In response, Iran fired waves of missiles at Israel. Air raid sirens rang out across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, prompting residents to seek shelter as explosions lit up the sky. The Israeli military said dozens of Iranian missiles were launched, with several intercepted by its air defence systems.

Rescue teams were deployed to multiple locations across Israel where missiles had landed. In central Tel Aviv, a high-rise building was struck, severely damaging its lower floors. A nearby apartment complex in Ramat Gan was destroyed. Authorities confirmed one death and 34 injuries, mostly minor, in the Tel Aviv area.

Meanwhile, in Iran, explosions were heard in Tehran. State media reported that two missiles hit the capital’s Mehrabad Airport, which is located near sensitive government sites and houses an air force base. Fires were reported in the area.

Iranian state media said the missile barrage on Israel was in retaliation for earlier Israeli strikes on Friday, which reportedly targeted Iranian commanders, military facilities, and nuclear scientists. Iran denies its nuclear activities are weapons-related.

Israel’s military said Iran fired fewer than 100 missiles, most of which were intercepted or fell short. However, some struck buildings in and around Tel Aviv.

The United States also got involved, with U.S. military forces helping to shoot down Iranian missiles aimed at Israel, according to two American officials.

Saturday’s exchange has sparked international concern over the potential for a wider regional conflict. However, Iran’s regional allies – Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon – have suffered major losses in recent Israeli operations, reducing their capacity to escalate further for now.