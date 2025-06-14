Sri Lanka probes Prison Chiefs’ hidden assets

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have launched investigations into the assets of all prison superintendents in Sri Lanka.

These investigations follow complaints from various individuals and civil organizations requesting inquiries into the financial affairs of prison superintendents.

Accordingly, a full investigation will be conducted under court orders, into all properties owned by the superintendents, including bank accounts, vehicles, and land.

An official from CIABOC stated that if any prison superintendent is found to possess assets exceeding those declared in their government-submitted asset and liability statements, they will be required to explain to the court how such assets were acquired.

When questioned about the matter, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala confirmed that a thorough investigation into the assets of all prison superintendents is underway.

He also noted that officials who engage in dealings with criminal gangs or accept bribes and favors from such groups are also being investigated.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive reform of the Department of Prisons is expected in the coming days. As part of this initiative, a reshuffle of senior officials is likely, according to an official from the Ministry of Justice and National Integration.

Prison officials who have served in the same location for extended periods are also expected to be transferred in the near future.

Additionally, investigators are giving special attention to fifteen prison superintendents who are reportedly living in luxury houses and driving high-end vehicles having suddenly become millionaires.

Furthermore, the CID is investigating allegations that some prison superintendents received various benefits, including financial rewards, for misusing presidential pardons to release certain inmates.