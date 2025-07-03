Suspect arrested in Basnagala with explosive materials

A 51-year-old man from the Basnagala area in Nuriya was arrested on the evening of July 2, 2025 for possession of explosive materials, according to Sri Lanka Police.

Acting on received information, a team of officers from the Nuriya Police Station carried out a raid in Basnagala.

During the operation, the suspect was found with 10.6 grams of ammonium sulfate, 20.3 grams of blaster powder, and part of a capsule containing 7.5 grams of motor gel.

The suspect remains in custody, and Nuriya Police have launched further investigations into the incident.