President Dissanayake meets German Foreign Minister in Berlin

Posted by Editor on June 12, 2025 - 8:26 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul yesterday evening (June 11) at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Berlin.

This meeting was part of President Dissanayake’s official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The discussion focused on identifying new avenues to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, the digital economy, investment, and vocational training, in line with the priorities of the Sri Lankan government.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath; Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany, Ms. Varuni Muthukumarana; Chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, Arjuna Herath; Director General for Europe and North America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Trade, Sugeeshwara Gunaratna; and other officials.