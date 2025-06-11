Sri Lankan, German Presidents hold bilateral talks

Posted by Editor on June 11, 2025 - 7:39 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today (June 11) at Bellevue Palace in Berlin during his official visit to Germany.

The two leaders took part in an official state welcome ceremony before holding bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening the longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and Germany.

The talks focused on boosting economic ties and improving international cooperation. They also explored ways to expand collaboration in vocational training and tourism, two key areas with strong potential for mutual benefit.

President Dissanayake’s visit marks an important step in reinforcing Sri Lanka’s engagement with Germany and Europe, as the country looks to attract investment, develop its workforce, and promote tourism.