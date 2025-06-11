Maid at former Minister Keheliya’s residence arrested
Posted by Editor on June 11, 2025 - 6:00 pm
A female domestic worker who had been employed at the residence of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was taken into custody today (June 11) by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation by the Commission into the alleged misuse of government salaries and overtime allowances through appointments made under the Ministry of Health, reportedly connected to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.
The woman taken into custody is a resident of the Embilipitiya area.
She was produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court and was remanded until June 17, 2025.
