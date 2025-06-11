Suspended Prisons Chief Thushara Upuldeniya further remanded until June 25, 2025

Thushara Upuldeniya, the Commissioner General of Prisons, has been ordered to be further remanded until June 25, 2025, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

He was arrested on June 9, 2025, by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with ongoing investigations into allegations that an inmate, who was not included in the official list of those granted a presidential pardon approved by the Presidential Secretariat, was illegally released from Anuradhapura Prison on Vesak Poya Day.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to pay Upuldeniya half of his salary while he remains in remand custody, during the period of his suspension. This was confirmed today (June 11) by Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The Cabinet also decided on June 9, 2025, to suspend Upuldeniya from service during its weekly meeting, which was chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The decision followed the launch of a CID investigation into claims that an inmate of Anuradhapura Prison was unlawfully released under this year’s Vesak Poya presidential pardon.

According to government sources, the suspension was made to facilitate an impartial inquiry into the incident.