Sri Lanka moves to ban physical punishment causing injury

Posted by Editor on June 11, 2025 - 3:42 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved key legal amendments to ban physical punishments that cause bodily harm in all sectors across the country.

At the Cabinet meeting held on April 29, 2024, a resolution presented by the Minister of Justice and National Integration was approved to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure Act No. 15 of 1979.

The amendment will clearly prohibit any form of physical punishment that results in physical injury. This move aims to offer stronger legal protection against violence in homes, institutions, and public settings.

In a related decision, the Cabinet also approved an amendment to the Penal Code (19th Authority).

This change focuses on addressing both physical and mental harm caused by such punishments, especially concerning children.

Scientific research has long shown that physical punishment can have severe and lasting negative effects.

In response, the Cabinet approved a draft bill from the Legal Draftsman’s Department that sets clear penalties for anyone who engages in these harmful acts.

The bill also supports a complete ban on all forms of physical punishment that lead to injury.

Although the draft bill had been prepared earlier, it had not yet been published or tabled in Parliament.

The Cabinet, recognizing the importance of this reform, has now authorized the bill’s publication in the government gazette and its submission to Parliament for formal approval.

This legislative step marks a significant move towards protecting the rights and well-being of all citizens, especially children, in Sri Lanka.