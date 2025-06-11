Sri Lanka to increase electricity tariffs by 15% from June 12, 2025
Posted by Editor on June 11, 2025 - 1:20 pm
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved a 15 percent increase in electricity tariffs, effective from tomorrow, June 12, 2025.
The new rates will be applied for the second half of the year, from July to December 2025.
The announcement was made today (June 11) during a media briefing in Colombo.
PUCSL Chairman, Prof. K. P. L. Chandralal, confirmed the revision, explaining that the decision was taken after reviewing a proposal submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
According to earlier reports, the CEB had initially proposed a tariff hike of 18.3 percent, but the PUCSL approved a 15 percent increase instead.
