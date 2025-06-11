NPP takes control of Bandarawela Municipal Council – Sagara Dheera elected mayor

The National People’s Power (NPP) has taken control of the Bandarawela Municipal Council following an internal election held today (June 11) to appoint key positions.

This election was conducted within the council, after the Local Government Election had already determined the seat allocations.

Sagara Dheera Wishwawickrema of the NPP was elected as the new Mayor of the Bandarawela Municipal Council. He secured eight votes, defeating Independent Group 01’s Mohammed Naushad by a majority of four votes. Wishwawickrema received six votes from fellow NPP members, one from Independent Group 01, and two from Independent Group 02.

For the Deputy Mayor position, the NPP nominated Srikanth Nanda, a member of Independent Group 01. He was also elected with eight votes, the same as the mayoral vote count. Mohammed Naushad, who contested for both Mayor and Deputy Mayor roles, received only four votes each time – all from his own group.

A significant aspect of the vote was the absence of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), which did not participate in the voting process.

In the Bandarawela Municipal Council, seat distribution following the Local Government Election is as follows:

National People’s Power (NPP): 6 seats

Independent Group 01: 5 seats

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB): 3 seats

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP): 1 seat

Independent Group 02: 1 seat

With today’s outcome, the NPP has effectively secured leadership of the council, marking a key political gain in the Uva Province.