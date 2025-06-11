Ranil summoned by CID over substandard vaccine probe

Posted by Editor on June 11, 2025 - 8:46 am

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (June 11).

It is reported that the summons was issued to record a statement in connection with a complaint made by former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Rambukwella has lodged a complaint with the CID regarding the alleged importation of substandard human immunoglobulin vaccines. Several former government ministers have already provided statements to the CID in relation to this matter.

Sources from the CID stated that a statement is expected to be obtained from former President Wickremesinghe, as the incident relates to the collective responsibility of the Cabinet.