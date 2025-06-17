Opposition walks out in protest against Speaker’s conduct

Posted by Editor on June 17, 2025 - 12:07 pm

Several opposition Members of Parliament in Sri Lanka walked out of the Parliament chamber today (June 17) in protest, accusing Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne of acting in a dictatorial manner, according to Chief Opposition Whip MP Gayantha Karunathilaka.

MPs from the main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), along with MPs Ravi Karunanayake and Shanakyan Rasamanickam, took part in the walkout.

“We decided to walk out as we were not allowed to raise a question about the Middle East crisis, which is becoming extremely serious,” Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka told the media.

“The crisis is going to affect Sri Lanka tremendously, and it was unfair that we were prevented from raising questions,” he added.