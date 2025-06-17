Neurosurgeon and Clerk of Jayewardenepura Hospital arrested by CIABOC
Posted by Editor on June 17, 2025 - 11:41 am
A specialist neurosurgeon and a clerk attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
According to CIABOC, the arrests were made over allegations that the two were involved in selling hospital-issued drugs at inflated prices through a third party.
