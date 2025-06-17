Sri Lanka and France sign debt restructuring agreement

Posted by Editor on June 17, 2025 - 12:22 pm

Sri Lanka and France have officially signed a bilateral agreement as part of the island nation’s external debt restructuring process, marking a major step forward in its efforts to stabilize the economy, the Ministry of Finance announced.

The signing ceremony took place on June 16 in Colombo. Representing Sri Lanka, Finance Ministry Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana signed the agreement, while William Roos, Assistant Secretary at the French Treasury, signed on behalf of France.

According to the Finance Ministry, this agreement highlights the government’s commitment to completing the debt restructuring process quickly in order to restore debt sustainability and revive the country’s economy.

France has played a major role in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring efforts, co-chairing the Official Creditor Committee along with Japan and India. The ministry praised the French government’s leadership and cooperation, which it said have been vital in helping Sri Lanka manage its economic recovery.

The ministry also stated that this agreement would strengthen the long-standing ties between Sri Lanka and France, opening doors for deeper bilateral relations in the future.