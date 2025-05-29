Sri Lanka Police deploy specialized motorcycle unit to catch fleeing suspects

Posted by Editor on May 29, 2025 - 8:38 am

Sri Lanka Police have deployed a specialized motorcycle unit that can be rapidly mobilized to apprehend fleeing suspects.

This unit has been identified as a timely necessity for the Southern Province, enabling a swift response not only to apprehend suspects attempting to escape but also to intervene immediately in crimes that disturb public peace. Armed police teams have been deployed to the field as part of this initiative.

Under the leadership of the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Southern Province, Mr. Kithsiri Jayalath, steps have been taken to deploy this specially organized motorcycle unit.

The unit comprises eight combat motorcycles sourced from the Tangalle and Matara police divisions and 15 highway motorcycles, with approximately 46 officers assigned to the operation.

An awareness meeting for these officers was held under the leadership of Senior DIG Kithsiri Jayalath, with the participation of Deputy Inspector General Nishantha Soysa (in charge of the Matara and Hambantota districts), DIG Jagath Seram (in charge of the Galle and Elpitiya districts), Senior Superintendent of Police Vikum Ginige (Matara division), and Upula Senewiratne (Tangalle division).