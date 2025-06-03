Australia and Sri Lanka strengthen defence ties in high-level talks

A high-level Australian delegation led by Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Richard Marles, met with Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), for bilateral talks today (June 3) at the Deputy Minister’s Office in Colombo.

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens, also took part in the discussions.

The meeting focused on deepening the strong relationship between the two countries, covering political, economic, and defence cooperation. Both sides had productive discussions on expanding current partnerships and exploring new areas of collaboration, especially in maritime security, surveillance, training, and capacity building.

Minister Marles praised Sri Lanka’s key role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to working closely with Sri Lankan defence authorities, particularly in strengthening Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

In response, Major General Jayasekara highlighted the long-standing and friendly defence relations between the two countries. He thanked the Australian Government for its ongoing support, including multi-million-dollar fuel grants provided to the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force since 2022.

He also expressed appreciation for Australia’s donation of a KA-350 Beechcraft aircraft to the Air Force and a modern Shallow Water Multi-Beam Echo Sounder (SWMBES) to the Navy’s Hydrographic Service, which have greatly improved surveillance capabilities.

The visit highlights the shared commitment of both nations to promote peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region through stronger defence ties and continued dialogue.