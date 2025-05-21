EPF services temporarily suspended from May 21 to 23

Posted by Editor on May 21, 2025 - 10:37 am

Sri Lanka’s Department of Labour has announced that all services related to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) will be temporarily suspended from May 21 to May 23, 2025, due to an emergency maintenance operation on the EPF database system managed by the department.

According to the Commissioner General of Labour, this suspension affects all Labour Offices islandwide, and several key EPF-related services will be unavailable during this period.

The following services will be temporarily suspended:

Payment of EPF Full Benefits (K Applications)

Payment of EPF Deceased Member Benefits (L Applications)

Payment of EPF 30% Withdrawals

AH Registrations

Registration of New Institutions

Amendment of B Cards

The Department of Labour stated that priority will be given to individuals who have made appointments in advance via the hotline 011 2201201 once normal operations resume.

The department apologized for any inconvenience caused and assured the public that all services will be restored promptly after the maintenance work is completed.

For additional information or updates, the public is advised to contact their nearest Labour Office or visit the official website of the Department of Labour.