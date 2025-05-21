President directs urgent action on drainage and canal repairs in Colombo

Posted by Editor on May 21, 2025 - 11:00 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to urgently repair canals and drainage systems in the Colombo District, following a rapid increase in dengue and chikungunya cases.

The President issued these orders during a meeting held yesterday (May 20) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing, and other related institutions.

During the discussion, President Anura questioned officials about the poor maintenance of canals and drainage lines. He stressed the need for the Urban Development Authority (UDA) to prepare a plan that includes long-term solutions to stop improper disposal of waste and wastewater. He also requested that these plans be submitted without delay.

The meeting also focused on the problem of illegal and careless waste dumping. The President emphasized the importance of involving the Police Environmental Protection Division and Community Committees to improve waste management and enforcement.

Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing Anura Karunathilaka, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof, the Chairmen of the Urban Development Authority and the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation, along with other senior officials, were present at the meeting.