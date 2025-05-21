Ramith Rambukwella arrested

Ramith Rambukwella, the son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, was taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) a short while ago.

He was arrested after arriving at the Commission this morning (May 21) and providing a statement.

His arrest comes a day after he was named by the court as a suspect in the major corruption case involving his father.

The case involves the alleged misappropriation of around Rs. 8 million from Ministry funds. The funds were reportedly used to pay salaries and maintain a staff who did not perform any official duties.

Keheliya Rambukwella is already in remand custody in connection with the same case.

UPDATE – 03:55 PM:

Ramith Rambukwella, son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, was remanded until June 3, 2025, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after being produced before the court.

