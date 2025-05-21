STF launches major crackdown on organized crime in Sri Lanka

May 21, 2025

Fifteen teams from the Police Special Task Force (STF) have been deployed across Sri Lanka to crack down on organized crime.

These teams are currently investigating 18 criminal groups operating in different parts of the country.

An STF officer told the media that these special operations are being carried out with the support of local intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, with the help of Interpol, 19 wanted criminals who had fled Sri Lanka were arrested and brought back to the country between March 15, 2023, and May 4, 2025.

All of them were under Interpol red notices.

Among those arrested, three had been hiding in India and eleven in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making the UAE the country from which the highest number of fugitives were returned.

Authorities say the crackdown will continue as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate organized crime in Sri Lanka.