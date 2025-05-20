Keheliya Remanded, son named in Rs. 8 Million Health Ministry fraud

Posted by Editor on May 20, 2025 - 12:05 pm

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has been further remanded until June 3, 2025, by order of Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

The remand order was issued following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with three complaints related to alleged corruption.

The allegations include the misappropriation of approximately Rs. 8 million from Ministry of Health funds, reportedly used to pay salaries and maintain staff who had not rendered any official services.

During the court proceedings held today (May 20), Keheliya Rambukwella was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials.

After considering the submissions made by both CIABOC and the defense counsel, the magistrate also granted permission to name Rambukwella’s son, Ramith Rambukwella, as a suspect in the same case.