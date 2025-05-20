Former Minister Chandrani Bandara indicted for irregular appointments in 2019

Posted by Editor on May 20, 2025 - 12:58 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed an indictment before the Colombo High Court against former Minister Chandrani Bandara.

She is accused of abusing her power and violating the Bribery Act during her time as Minister of Women and Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development.

The charges relate to events that took place between January 14 and January 31, 2019. The former minister is accused of unlawfully appointing H.M. Chandrawansa as Project Director of the Ministry of Dry Zone Development without following proper procedures. She is also alleged to have influenced the illegal appointment of several close associates to positions in her ministry.

The indictment includes 11 charges. Eight individuals have been named as witnesses, and 25 documents have been submitted as evidence in the case.