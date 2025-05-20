Former Minister Chandrani Bandara indicted for irregular appointments in 2019
The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed an indictment before the Colombo High Court against former Minister Chandrani Bandara.
She is accused of abusing her power and violating the Bribery Act during her time as Minister of Women and Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development.
The charges relate to events that took place between January 14 and January 31, 2019. The former minister is accused of unlawfully appointing H.M. Chandrawansa as Project Director of the Ministry of Dry Zone Development without following proper procedures. She is also alleged to have influenced the illegal appointment of several close associates to positions in her ministry.
The indictment includes 11 charges. Eight individuals have been named as witnesses, and 25 documents have been submitted as evidence in the case.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Mahinda Rajapaksa: War was for peace, and national security is not at risk May 20, 2025
- Former Minister Chandrani Bandara indicted for irregular appointments in 2019 May 20, 2025
- Keheliya Remanded, son named in Rs. 8 Million Health Ministry fraud May 20, 2025
- Sri Lanka eyes 555 million coconut yield May 20, 2025
- 1,007 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka so far in 2025 May 20, 2025