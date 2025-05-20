Mahinda Rajapaksa: War was for peace, and national security is not at risk

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that he fought the war to achieve peace.

He expressed these views while attending the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP) War Heroes Remembrance event held this morning (May 20) at the National War Hero Cenotaph in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also attended the event.

Further expressing his views, Mahinda Rajapaksa said he participated in the commemoration simply to fulfill a duty.

He added:

Mahinda: “We came today to fulfill a duty—nothing else, just duty.”

Journalist: “What do you think about the statement made by the President yesterday?”

Mahinda: “I didn’t hear it. What did he say?”

Journalist: “The President said the war took place to achieve peace.”

Mahinda: “Yes, indeed. I fought the war for peace, that’s correct. We didn’t fight to capture anyone. We fought to achieve peace and to save the country.”

Journalist: “In the coming years, how do you think this commemoration will take place?”

Mahinda: “We can’t say… That will depend on future governments.”

Journalist: “The President said the war was a tragedy?”

Mahinda: “Yes, indeed, war is a tragedy. But our forces achieved victory. In a war, one side has to win.”

Journalist: “What do you think about national security in this country?”

Mahinda: “There’s no issue with national security. The country must be protected.”