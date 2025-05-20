Sri Lanka eyes 555 million coconut yield

An increase in the coconut harvest in Sri Lanka is expected during May and June this year (2025), compared to the same period last year (2024), the Coconut Research Institute in Lunuwila stated.

According to the Chairman, last year’s harvest amounted to 477 million coconuts, while this year’s harvest is expected to reach 555 million coconuts.

He further stated that the price of a coconut in areas within the coconut triangle has stabilized at around 163 rupees per nut.