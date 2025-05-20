Sri Lanka eyes 555 million coconut yield
Posted by Editor on May 20, 2025 - 10:16 am
An increase in the coconut harvest in Sri Lanka is expected during May and June this year (2025), compared to the same period last year (2024), the Coconut Research Institute in Lunuwila stated.
According to the Chairman, last year’s harvest amounted to 477 million coconuts, while this year’s harvest is expected to reach 555 million coconuts.
He further stated that the price of a coconut in areas within the coconut triangle has stabilized at around 163 rupees per nut.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Mahinda Rajapaksa: War was for peace, and national security is not at risk May 20, 2025
- Former Minister Chandrani Bandara indicted for irregular appointments in 2019 May 20, 2025
- Keheliya Remanded, son named in Rs. 8 Million Health Ministry fraud May 20, 2025
- Sri Lanka eyes 555 million coconut yield May 20, 2025
- 1,007 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka so far in 2025 May 20, 2025