1,007 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka so far in 2025

Posted by Editor on May 20, 2025 - 9:11 am

1,007 individuals have died in 944 fatal road accidents in Sri Lanka so far in 2025.

This was stated by Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga during a media briefing held yesterday (May 19).

Meanwhile, the police are conducting various operations to reduce road accidents, including arresting drunk drivers and identifying those driving recklessly.

According to the Police Media Spokesman, from January 1 to May 18, 2025, a total of 26,413 drunk drivers have been brought before the law.