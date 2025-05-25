Three arrested over shooting at Thusitha Halloluwa’s vehicle

Three suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the attack and shooting at the vehicle of Thusitha Halloluwa, a former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), on May 17, 2025.

According to the police, the Colombo Crimes Division apprehended the suspects yesterday (May 24) in Maharagama.

After being presented before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court, the suspects were ordered to be remanded until May 29, 2025.