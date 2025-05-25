President meets performing artists, pledges cultural support for rural communities

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met today (May 25) with members of the United Forum of Sri Lankan Performing Artists at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting focused on the vital role of performing artists in strengthening Sri Lanka’s cultural life, especially in rural areas.

President Dissanayake expressed deep appreciation for artists who organize outdoor performances, saying their work is helping to restore a cultural spirit that has faded, particularly in villages. He emphasized that while the government is working to improve rural economic conditions, it is just as important to enrich people’s lives with cultural experiences.

“Cultural engagement helps develop disciplined, respectful citizens,” the President said, noting that artists have a significant professional and social responsibility in this effort.

He also highlighted the role of artists in connecting communities across the country, saying they help build cultural bridges between the North and South. The President assured attendees that his government is committed to spreading cultural awareness nationwide and promised the support needed to make that happen.

The event brought together a wide group of outdoor performance artists, including representatives from the United Forum of Sri Lankan Event and Festival Organizers and Coordinators, the Musicians’ Forum, the Singers’ Forum, the Announcers’ Forum, the Dancers’ Forum, and the Sound Engineers’ Union.

During the meeting, the artists shared the challenges they face in their work. President Dissanayake responded to many of their concerns immediately and instructed officials to follow up with concrete steps. His swift action was welcomed with appreciation by those present.

Singer Roshan Fernando, speaking on behalf of the United Forum, praised the President’s leadership. “A new political culture is emerging under President Dissanayake,” he said. “We, as artists, are ready to play an active role in this change.”

Also attending the meeting were Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusuf, Ministry Secretary Mr. Prince Senadheera, Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya, and other dignitaries.