President pays final respects to legendary actress Malini Fonseka

Posted by Editor on May 26, 2025 - 8:00 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his final respects to the late veteran actress Malini Fonseka yesterday (May 25) at the Tharangani Theatre Hall of the National Film Corporation, where her remains lay in state.

Arriving at the venue in the evening, the President offered floral tributes and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He also engaged in meaningful conversations with fellow artists in attendance, recognising the profound loss to Sri Lanka’s film industry.

In his reflections, President Dissanayake hailed Ms. Fonseka as “a revered icon whose contributions profoundly shaped and elevated Sri Lankan cinema.” He emphasised her enduring legacy and expressed deep sympathies to the wider arts community, noting her influence on generations of performers and filmmakers.

The solemn occasion was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Sunil Watagala, along with several other dignitaries.