Student suicide sparks probe at Wayamba College of Education

Posted by Editor on May 26, 2025 - 11:33 am

An investigation has been launched by both the Ministry of Education and the Sri Lanka Police into the tragic suicide of a second-year female student at the Wayamba National College of Education in Bingiriya.

The student, a resident of Teldeniya in Kandy, was found dead in her dormitory on the evening of May 23, 2025.

According to preliminary findings by the police, the student is believed to have died by suicide. Police have recorded statements from several individuals including lecturers and fellow students as part of the ongoing inquiry.

They also presented facts before the relevant court on May 24, 2025 and a magisterial inquiry has been scheduled to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the student’s friends and family, she had been suffering from severe mental distress allegedly due to harassment by some lecturers at the college. They believe this emotional burden may have contributed to her decision to end her life.

In response to the incident, students of the Wayamba National College of Education held a silent protest on May 23, 2025 continuing late into the night. The protesters called on the college authorities, particularly the President of the institution, P.V. Lal Kumara to take immediate and effective action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Lal Kumara confirmed that he had been informed of the Ministry of Education’s involvement in the investigation.

Various parties have echoed the call for an urgent and thorough investigation into the incident stressing the need for accountability and reforms to protect student welfare.