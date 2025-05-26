Mahindananda Aluthgamage granted bail
Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage was released on bail today (May 26) in connection with the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer during the previous government.
Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the order after considering submissions made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the legal counsel representing the accused.
Accordingly, the suspect was released on cash bail of Rs. 50,000, along with five personal sureties of Rs. 1 million each.
The order also specified that two of the sureties must be close relatives of the suspect.
In addition, the suspect was barred from traveling abroad, and the magistrate ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.
Furthermore, the magistrate instructed the suspect not to interfere with witnesses and to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s exports surge 6% to $5.5 Billion in first four months of 2025 May 26, 2025
- Mahindananda Aluthgamage granted bail May 26, 2025
- Student suicide sparks probe at Wayamba College of Education May 26, 2025
- President pays final respects to legendary actress Malini Fonseka May 26, 2025
- President meets performing artists, pledges cultural support for rural communities May 25, 2025