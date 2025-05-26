Mahindananda Aluthgamage granted bail

Posted by Editor on May 26, 2025 - 12:23 pm

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage was released on bail today (May 26) in connection with the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer during the previous government.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the order after considering submissions made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the legal counsel representing the accused.

Accordingly, the suspect was released on cash bail of Rs. 50,000, along with five personal sureties of Rs. 1 million each.

The order also specified that two of the sureties must be close relatives of the suspect.

In addition, the suspect was barred from traveling abroad, and the magistrate ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

Furthermore, the magistrate instructed the suspect not to interfere with witnesses and to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigations.