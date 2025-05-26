Sri Lanka’s exports surge 6% to $5.5 Billion in first four months of 2025

May 26, 2025

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) states that during the first four months of this year, the country’s export earnings have risen to USD 5.5 billion.

According to a statement released by the EDB, this marks a 6.09% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Accordingly, the total export earnings recorded during this period amount to USD 5,583.25 million.

The apparel and textile sector, which generates the highest export revenue, earned USD 1,747.91 million over the past four months, compared to USD 1,566.39 million recorded in the same period in 2004.