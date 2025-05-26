Two high-profile corruption cases heard in Sri Lankan courts

Posted by Editor on May 26, 2025 - 7:47 pm

Two major corruption-related cases involving former government ministers in Sri Lanka were taken up in court today (May 26).

The case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others was heard again at the Colombo High Court.

The Bribery Commission accuses Fernando, former Lanka Sathosa Chairman Eraj Fernando, and former Director of Lanka Sathosa Kaja Mohideen Mohammad Shakir of misusing 153 employees of the Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE/Lanka Sathosa) for political work between 2010 and 2014.

The alleged misuse reportedly caused a financial loss of Rs. 40 million to the government.

The hearing was held before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige, who recorded evidence and adjourned the case for further proceedings.

In a separate case, former Minister Mervyn Silva, former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, and three others remain in custody over the alleged illegal sale of a state-owned land plot in Kiribathgoda. They are accused of forging documents to sell the land to a private party.

The Mahara Magistrate, Kanchana N. Silva, ordered that all five suspects be further remanded until June 9, 2025. A bail request made by former State Minister Ranaweera was also rejected by the court.

Mervyn Silva was arrested by the CID on March 5, 2025, while Ranaweera, who had been evading arrest for several weeks, surrendered to court on May 7, 2025 and was subsequently remanded.

Both cases continue to draw public attention as authorities pursue accountability for alleged misuse of power and state resources.