Mahindananda jailed for 20 years, Nalin for 25 in Carrom board scandal

May 29, 2025

The Colombo High Court today (May 29) sentenced former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, while former Sathosa Chairman and former Trade Minister Nalin Fernando was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in the same case.

The two were found guilty of causing a loss of over Rs. 53 million to the Government of Sri Lanka during the 2015 Presidential Election period by importing and distributing 14,000 carrom boards and 11,000 checkers (daam) boards through Sathosa, a state-owned enterprise, to sports clubs across the country.

The case, prosecuted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), centered on a fraudulent procurement deal involving the boards imported between September 1 and December 31, 2014. The total financial loss to the state was estimated at Rs. 53.1 million.

The indictment included six serious charges under Section 70 of the Bribery Act, filed by the Director General of CIABOC.

Filed in 2019, the case was heard before the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar. The verdict was delivered by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Mahesh Weeraman, Pradeep Abeyratne, and Amali Ranawera. The court ruled that the distribution of the boards was politically motivated and that public funds had been misused for personal and electoral gain.

A CIABOC representative, appearing before the court prior to the verdict, stated that the accused had abused their official powers to commit wrongful acts, resulting in the misuse of public funds. She emphasized that the loss of over Rs. 53 million constituted a direct burden on the public and highlighted the need for a strong judicial response.

The Commission’s legal officer urged the court to issue a ruling that would serve as a deterrent to those intending to commit similar crimes and to inspire anti-corruption efforts.

After reviewing the evidence and submissions, the Trial-at-Bar bench, chaired by Justice Mahesh Weeraman, delivered the landmark ruling, underscoring the severe consequences of misusing public office for political purposes.

The court found that the charges against the accused had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.