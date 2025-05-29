Sri Lanka records 50th shooting incident with today’s Panadura attack

Posted by Editor on May 29, 2025 - 11:15 am

A shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle at a motorcycle parts sales shop in the Wekada area of Panadura.

The incident occurred this morning (May 29) at around 10:00 AM.

A bullet struck an employee in the back. According to the police, the victim sustained minor injuries and was admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital.

Including this incident, a total of 50 shooting incidents have been reported in Sri Lanka so far this year.