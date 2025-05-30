Kinniya Police Sergeant arrested for Rs. 10,000 Bribe
The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) states that a police sergeant has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.
The bribe was taken to refrain from taking legal action against an individual who was riding a motorcycle without a valid driving license, as well as against the person who provided the motorcycle.
The arrested officer is a police sergeant serving at the Kinniya Police Station. Investigations were initiated based on a complaint made by a resident of the Kinniya area.
According to the findings of the investigation, the suspect police sergeant was arrested by CIABOC officials while attempting to accept the bribe in the Buhary Junction area of Kinniya.
