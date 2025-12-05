Sri Lanka President unveils major relief package after Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (December 05) announced a wide range of relief measures to help families and businesses affected by the recent floods and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

He presented the plan during a special address to the Sri Lankan Parliament.

The new support package focuses on rebuilding homes, restarting livelihoods, and helping affected families return to normal life.

Here are the main measures announced:

Support for Families and Housing

Rs. 50,000 grant for each household to buy essential items for homes that were destroyed.

Rs. 25,000 monthly allowance for three months for families leaving evacuation centers and renting temporary housing.

Up to Rs. 2.5 million for repairing houses that were partially damaged.

Rs. 5 million grant to build a new house for families whose homes were fully destroyed.

Rs. 5 million grant for land acquisition to rebuild homes lost in the disaster.

Rs. 1 million compensation for every person who lost their life due to the disaster.

Support for Agriculture and Livelihoods

Rs. 150,000 per hectare to replant paddy and other grains.

Rs. 200,000 per hectare to restart vegetable cultivation.

Rs. 200,000 grant to restart registered livestock farms that were destroyed.

Rs. 400,000 compensation for each registered fishing boat that was completely damaged.

Support for Businesses and Students

Rs. 5 million grant to help affected businesses start again.

Rs. 15,000 from the Treasury and Rs. 10,000 from the President’s Fund for students impacted by the disaster.

International Assistance and Future Plans

The government has requested the IMF to increase the 6th tranche of funding to USD 341 million, expected by February.

An additional USD 200 million has been requested from the IMF to meet urgent dollar needs.

A National Task Force for Reconstruction will be established to coordinate recovery efforts across the country.

President Dissanayake said the government’s goal is to rebuild communities quickly and support people who lost their homes, income, and loved ones.

He stressed that long-term recovery will require strong cooperation between the government, local authorities, and international partners.

The new measures aim to bring relief to thousands of families still struggling after the severe flooding and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.