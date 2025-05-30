Grama Niladhari arrested over pen drive bribe

Posted by Editor on May 30, 2025 - 10:59 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) states that a Grama Niladhari (village officer) has been arrested for accepting a bribe in the form of a USB flash drive (pen drive) worth Rs. 4,000.

The bribe was allegedly accepted in exchange for signing an application issued by the Jaffna Divisional Secretariat for the removal of three coconut trees from a plot of land.

The Grama Niladhari was taken into custody following an investigation launched based on a complaint lodged by a resident of the Jaffna area.

CIABOC officials arrested the suspect at his Grama Niladhari office at the moment the complainant was handing over the USB flash drive as a bribe.