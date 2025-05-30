Thusitha Halloluwa remanded
Posted by Editor on May 30, 2025 - 4:15 pm
Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, has been remanded until June 2, 2025, by the Fort Chief Magistrate’s Court.
The remand order was issued in connection with an ongoing investigation and court case concerning the alleged criminal misappropriation of government assets belonging to the National Lotteries Board (NLB).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Strong winds topple trees in Colombo, injure five May 30, 2025
- Thusitha Halloluwa remanded May 30, 2025
- Grama Niladhari arrested over pen drive bribe May 30, 2025
- Kinniya Police Sergeant arrested for Rs. 10,000 Bribe May 30, 2025
- Italian national arrested at BIA with over 10kg of cocaine hidden in teddy bears May 30, 2025