Thusitha Halloluwa remanded

Posted by Editor on May 30, 2025 - 4:15 pm

Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, has been remanded until June 2, 2025, by the Fort Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The remand order was issued in connection with an ongoing investigation and court case concerning the alleged criminal misappropriation of government assets belonging to the National Lotteries Board (NLB).