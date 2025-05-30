Strong winds topple trees in Colombo, injure five

Posted by Editor on May 30, 2025 - 8:07 pm

Due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds that occurred this afternoon (May 30) in Colombo and surrounding areas, several incidents of fallen trees and property damage have been reported, with five individuals sustaining injuries.

It has been confirmed that the individuals injured by fallen trees were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Reports indicate that, due to the strong winds, trees have fallen in several areas, including Wijerama Mawatha, Horton Place, Maitland Place, and Nawam Mawatha in Colombo 02. These incidents have also caused significant damage to vehicles.

As a result, vehicular movement along the affected roads has been disrupted.

Meanwhile, due to the adverse weather conditions that have prevailed since yesterday afternoon (May 29), a total of 1,321 individuals from 245 families in the Colombo District have been affected.

Thirteen Divisional Secretariat divisions, including Moratuwa, Padukka, Kesbewa, Kaduwela, Homagama, Colombo, Seethawaka, Ratmalana, Thimbirigasyaya, and Maharagama, have been reported as affected by the disaster situation.

According to the Colombo District Secretariat, three houses have been completely damaged, while another 239 houses have sustained partial damage.

In a separate incident, three fishermen who were unable to return to shore due to an engine malfunction in their fishing vessel off the coast of Balapitiya were rescued today at noon by a Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 412 helicopter.

This rescue operation was carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force on the instructions of the Secretary of Defence.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed consumers to report power outages caused by heavy rain and strong winds.

Accordingly, the CEB has requested the public to use its mobile application or website to report such power failures.