President Dissanayake vows to build a law-abiding and prosperous Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on May 31, 2025 - 8:00 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has reaffirmed his strong commitment to transforming Sri Lanka into a law-abiding and well-governed nation, rejecting the past image of a country tarnished by political corruption and criminal protection.

Speaking at a religious ceremony held yesterday (May 30) at Siri Samadhi Maha Viharaya in Pahaminiyagama, Galkiriyagama, the President emphasized that his mission is to uplift Sri Lanka’s international reputation. He said the government is focused on long-term development and economic stability, moving away from the mismanagement of previous administrations.

The event marked the opening of the newly built Relic Chamber (Dathu Mandiraya) and the unveiling of the Meth Bodhisattva statue. President Dissanayake was invited by Venerable Kagama Sirinanda Thero and had the honour of placing the first floral tribute after the opening.

Addressing the gathering, the President stressed that his actions are not driven by personal ambition or political power. Instead, he pledged to work on behalf of the people to build a united and prosperous country. He said the government is currently taking steps to establish the rule of law and protect future generations from the drug menace.

Efforts are underway to strengthen institutions needed to combat illegal drug trafficking and related crimes. President Dissanayake also called on religious leaders, especially the Maha Sangha, to help shape a compassionate and responsible society, which he said is vital for national progress.

He commended the contributions of Ven. Kagama Sirinanda Thero and other religious leaders in promoting moral and spiritual values.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent Buddhist monks, including the Anuradhapura Atamasthanadhipathi and Chief Sanghanayaka of Nuwara Kalaviya Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thera, as well as Venerable Mahalakotwe Wimaladhamma Thero, Chief Sangha Nayaka for the Matale District. Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe and MP Thilina Samarakoon were also present.