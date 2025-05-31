CIABOC receives over 1,700 bribery complaints in first four months of 2025

Posted by Editor on May 31, 2025 - 12:34 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in Sri Lanka states that a total of 1,726 complaints were received during the first four months of this year (2025) regarding allegations of bribery or corruption.

Of these, 1,352 complaints were received by the Complaints Committee, while 200 complaints have been approved for investigation.

The Commission further noted that 450 complaints were dismissed due to insufficient evidence or because they did not fall under the scope of the Bribery Act.

Meanwhile, during this period, the Commission filed a total of 33 cases with the High Court, 24 related to bribery, 7 to corruption, and 2 to unlawful acquisition of assets.