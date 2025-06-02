Sri Lanka Defence Ministry addresses War Veterans’ pension and W&OP concerns

Posted by Editor on June 2, 2025 - 10:56 am

A special discussion to resolve issues related to the pensions of retired war veterans and the payment of the Widows and Orphans Pension (W&OP) to families of fallen war heroes was held on May 30, 2025, at the Ministry of Defence under the patronage of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

The discussions focused on several key issues, including concerns about the recruitment of Sri Lankan retired war veterans on a payment basis for the Russo-Ukrainian war. Matters related to Sri Lankan veterans who were injured or killed were addressed, along with possible future measures regarding the payment of pensions and W&OP benefits to affected veterans and their families.

Accordingly, the Defence Secretary instructed relevant officials to take necessary action to obtain accurate information on Sri Lankan military personnel involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict including those who are missing, deceased, or being held as prisoners of war by either side. He also requested the Director General of the Pensions Department to explore the possibility of establishing a pension scheme or other financial assistance program for these individuals, based on the information gathered.

In addition, issues raised by retired war veterans and their families regarding the payment of pensions and W&OP contributions were discussed during the Public Day Programme held at the Ministry of Defence on May 28 and 30, 2025. The Defence Secretary further instructed officials to continue providing support and to take prompt action to resolve the concerns of retired and disabled war veterans.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Pensions Department, senior Defence Ministry officials, tri-forces officers, and several family members of Sri Lankans believed to have gone missing during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.