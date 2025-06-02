Former Urban Council Chairman arrested in Rs. 2.38 Million tender fraud

Posted by Editor on June 2, 2025 - 2:40 pm

Former Chairman of the Lindula-Talawakelle Urban Council, Asoka Sepala, was arrested today (June 2) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with a case involving a financial loss of Rs. 2.38 million to the government.

According to CIABOC, the loss occurred due to irregularities and mismanagement during Sepala’s tenure as chairman of the Urban Council. Investigations revealed that public funds had been mishandled, prompting legal action.

The financial loss is specifically linked to the issuance of a tender to lease a stall owned by the Urban Council. It is alleged that, instead of awarding the tender to the highest bidder, the stall was leased to a lower bidder, resulting in a significant financial loss to the government.

Based on these findings, the former chairman was taken into custody by the Bribery Commission today (June 2).