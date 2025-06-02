‘National Tax Week’ begins today in Sri Lanka to promote tax awareness

Sri Lanka marks the beginning of National Tax Week today (June 2), with the official opening ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The event is being presided over by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The week-long initiative, taking place from June 2 to June 7, is organized under the theme “Badhu Shakthi”, which emphasizes the power and importance of tax contributions. The program aims to educate the public on tax responsibilities and promote a better understanding of how taxes support national development.

According to Deputy Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department, P.K.S. Shantha, the goal of the campaign is to raise public awareness about taxation and broaden the country’s tax base.

As part of ongoing tax reforms, the government has also made it mandatory to obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) for certain activities, such as registering motor vehicles under an individual’s name and opening specific types of bank accounts.

Reports indicate that over 10 million Sri Lankans have already obtained their TINs, reflecting significant public response to the government’s efforts to streamline the tax system.

The Inland Revenue Department will conduct a series of educational programs and outreach events throughout the week to engage citizens and encourage voluntary tax compliance.