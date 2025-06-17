Jayewardenepura doctor, two others remanded over corruption

A specialist female doctor attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, along with two others, has been remanded until June 24, 2025.

This follows their production before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (June 17).

The specialist doctor, an administrative assistant at the same hospital, and another civilian were arrested today by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and produced in court.

They were taken into custody over allegations of advising external entities reportedly under the supervision of the hospital staff and the said doctor to procure equipment required for neurosurgical procedures without including them in the hospital’s annual procurement estimates.

Furthermore, the specialist doctor was arrested for allegedly causing financial losses to the hospital by bypassing the hospital’s supply division when acquiring those items.

She is accused of committing a corruption-related offense aimed at securing undue benefit for herself or an external party, to the detriment of the patients.