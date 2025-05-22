May 22 2025 May 22, 2025 May 22, 2025 NoComment

Two arrested with 101kg of heroin in Weeraketiya

Posted by Editor on May 22, 2025 - 12:11 pm
Police officers arresting a suspect on the street

(Photo: AI generated)

Two individuals have been arrested with 101.47 kilograms of heroin in Weeraketiya, police said.

According to the police, the heroin was discovered hidden inside a house in the Akubode area of Weeraketiya.

Support Onlanka
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY