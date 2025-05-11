Eight dead, over 35 injured in Ramboda bus accident

Posted by Editor on May 11, 2025 - 8:34 am

At least eight people have died after a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus plunged into a precipice in the Garandiella area of Ramboda this morning (May 11).

The tragic accident occurred on the Nuwara Eliya–Gampola main road. According to police, more than 35 passengers were injured and are currently receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

The SLTB bus was traveling from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya when it veered off the road and fell down the slope.

The deceased include five men and three women.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.