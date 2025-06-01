Sri Lanka appoints new Local Government leaders

Posted by Editor on June 1, 2025 - 1:11 pm

An Extraordinary Gazette (No. 2438/92), dated May 31, 2025, has been issued, announcing the names of newly appointed Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Vice-Chairpersons of several local government institutions across Sri Lanka.

The names were selected based on recommendations made to the National Election Commission by political parties and independent groups that secured a majority in their respective local government bodies during the recently concluded Local Government (LG) election.

You can read the full Extraordinary Gazette No. 2438/92 here.

The Election Commission has officially published the names of the selected individuals representing the winning political parties and independent groups. The list includes both elected and nominated members of the local authorities, organized according to administrative districts in the government gazette.

A previous gazette notification, issued by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government on February 17, 2025, confirmed that the term of office for these local government bodies will begin on June 2, 2025.