State Vesak Festival begins in Nuwara Eliya under President’s patronage

Posted by Editor on May 11, 2025 - 9:02 am

The State Vesak Festival for the Buddhist Year 2569 officially commenced on Friday (May 10) at the International Buddhist Centre Temple in Nuwara Eliya, under the patronage of the Most Venerable Maha Nayaka Theros of the Three Nikayas, and with the participation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This year’s festival is held under the theme “Bhajetha Miththe Kalyane – Bhajetha Purisuththame” (Associate with noble friends of virtue), and will be observed from May 10 to 16, centered around the Nuwara Eliya District.

The event is organized under the guidance of the Most Venerable Mahanayaka Theros and the directives of the All-Island Shasanarakshaka Mandalaya. Coordination is being handled by the Presidential Secretariat, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the Department of Buddhist Affairs, the Central Provincial Council, and the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat.

In line with the declaration of ‘Vesak Week’ from May 10 to 16, a series of Buddhist religious programs have been organized to promote spiritual development among the public, in keeping with government policy. Development work at several temples in the district is also scheduled for completion during this period, with the support of the tri-forces.

Additionally, special programs are being implemented under the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative, aiming to foster spiritual growth and Buddhist awareness in parallel with the State Vesak Festival.

Hosting this year’s festival in the multi-religious and multi-cultural Nuwara Eliya District holds particular significance, as it seeks to promote Buddhist enlightenment across the country and further strengthen Sri Lanka’s ties with Buddhist nations around the world.

To mark the occasion, a commemorative stamp was issued, with the first copy officially presented to the President.

The event also included the presentation of ‘Sri Sannas Patra’ (official declarations), designating the historic Maliyadeva Purana Raja Maha Viharaya in Kotmale and the Sri Vishnu Devalaya in Kurunegala as recognized religious sites. Both documents were formally handed over by the President.

The ceremony was graced by prominent members of the Maha Sangha, including the Chief Registrar of the Malwathu Chapter of the Siam Maha Nikaya and Chief Incumbent of the Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya, Most Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Nayaka Thero; Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Maha Nikaya, Anamaduwe Most Venerable Sri Dammadassi Nayaka Thero; the Chairman of the All-Island Shasanarakshaka Mandalaya, Most Venerable Professor Thubulle Seelakkhanda Nayaka Thera; and the Chief Registrar of the Samastha Lanka Shasanarakshaka Balamandala, Venerable Muganuwala Anuruddha Nayaka Thera, along with senior monks representing the Three Nikayas.

Also in attendance were members of the multi-religious clergy, Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, other Ministers and MPs, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, senior government officials, foreign ambassadors and high commissioners, and a distinguished gathering of local and international guests.